Interim Result
03/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
Final Result
03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
03/11/2020 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
AGM / EGM
03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
03/11/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
03/11/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
03/11/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
03/11/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
Trading Statement
03/11/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Ex-Dividend
03/11/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com