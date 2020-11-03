StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant British American Tobacco said its US business had acquired the nicotine pouch product assets of Dryft Sciences, a US-based modern oral nicotine product company.

The acquired products would be sold under the company’s global modern oral nicotine brand, VELO, Boosting its offering from 4 to 28 product variants.

'The addition of Dryft to our US Velo brand is a major step forward, further enhancing our successful vaping and oral portfolio,' the company said in a note.



