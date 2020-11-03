StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival Corporation said its North American cruise line brands would extend their existing pause in operations, suspending cruise voyages until the end of the year.
The US fleet includes five brands: Cunard North America, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.
At 8:10am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +21.3p at 898.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
