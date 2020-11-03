StockMarketWire.com - Rio Tinto has said David Constable, a non-executive director of the mining giant, will step down for his role from 31 December 2020.
Constable, who has served on the Rio Tinto Board since 2017, was recently appointed as chief executive of construction and engineering business Fluor Corporation and has decided that the new job will require his full attention, leaving little room for other corporate responsibilities.
'I would like to thank David for his considerable contribution to the board over the years and for his wise counsel', said Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson.
'On behalf of the board I wish David well for the future, particularly in his new role as CEO of Fluor.' At 8:25am: [LON:RIO] Rio Tinto PLC share price was +96p at 4523.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
