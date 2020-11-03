StockMarketWire.com - Inspirit Energy said it agreed a letter of support from Volvo Penta to develop a waste heat recovery system.
The development of its waste heat recovery technology would help Volvo increase the efficiency of its engines, the company said.
During the demonstration, the novel three stage heat recycling process increased engine efficiency by approximately 20%, driven by waste heat from a Volvo Penta D13 series engine.
This letter of support validates Inspirit's technology, which would be tested over the next 12 months and 'if successful may lead to a test of the system in a Volvo engine to confirm the efficiency and output,' the company said.
At 8:44am: [LON:INSP] Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc share price was +0.05p at 0.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
