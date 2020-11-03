StockMarketWire.com - AIM-listed analytics software provider Oxford Metrics has announced that year to September 2020 revenues are expected to be down 14% to £30.3 million and adjusted pre-tax profit down 55% to £2.5 million, against original expectations of £37.7 million and £7 million respectively.
Trading was impacted by the slippage of contract orders for Vicon (echoing trends in the first half) and muted activity for Yotta during lockdown.
At 10:11am: [LON:OMG] Oxford Metrics Plc share price was +1.5p at 75.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
