StockMarketWire.com - Kettle controls business Strix has revealed 'record' sales since June thanks to stock rebuilding and a better-than-expected seasonal run.
The Isle of Man-based company is hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day this afternoon to provide an update on its medium-term strategy and current trading.
The AIM-listed company will spell out plans to double revenues over the next five years, primarily through organic growth in its water and appliances categories.
Other key targets will be to continue to grow market share in kettle controls and to identify compelling new growth opportunities where additional product lines can be developed.
Current trading reveals strong order book visibility for December which now underpins the board's confidence that 2020 profitability for the group, excluding the impact of the LAICA acquisition, will show modest growth versus the prior year.
At 10:24am: [LON:KETL] Strix Group PLC share price was +14p at 235p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
