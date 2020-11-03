StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Standard Chartered                       375.40       +4.57%
Natwest Group                            125.35       +4.41%
Barclays                                 111.55       +4.21%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1407.75       +4.12%
Taylor Wimpey                            112.85       +3.91%
Ocado Group                             2420.00       -1.59%
Associated British Foods                1701.50       -1.19%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8671.00       -1.04%
Tesco                                    209.75       -0.31%
Sainsbury (J)                            206.75       -0.22%

FTSE 250
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 254.30      +16.87%
Coats Group                               60.75      +11.67%
Iwg                                      273.90       +7.50%
Network International Holdings           220.20       +6.89%
Mitchells & Butlers                      163.30       +5.90%
Rank Group                                84.80       -4.50%
Gcp Student Living                       110.00       -1.26%
Serco Group                              110.85       -1.20%
Contourglobal                            191.80       -1.03%
Capital & Counties Properties            100.90       -0.88%

AIM
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.12     +135.00%
Rainbow Rare Earths                        6.65      +32.47%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.35      +27.27%
XLMedia                                   31.75      +24.51%
Hornby                                    61.00      +22.00%
Zenith Energy                              0.42      -10.53%
Chrysalis Vct                             35.00      -10.26%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47       -9.52%
Non-standard Finance                       3.22       -9.42%
Inspired Energy                           11.00       -8.33%

