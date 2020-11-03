FTSE 100 Standard Chartered 375.40 +4.57% Natwest Group 125.35 +4.41% Barclays 111.55 +4.21% Hargreaves Lansdown 1407.75 +4.12% Taylor Wimpey 112.85 +3.91% Ocado Group 2420.00 -1.59% Associated British Foods 1701.50 -1.19% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8671.00 -1.04% Tesco 209.75 -0.31% Sainsbury (J) 206.75 -0.22% FTSE 250 Crest Nicholson Holdings 254.30 +16.87% Coats Group 60.75 +11.67% Iwg 273.90 +7.50% Network International Holdings 220.20 +6.89% Mitchells & Butlers 163.30 +5.90% Rank Group 84.80 -4.50% Gcp Student Living 110.00 -1.26% Serco Group 110.85 -1.20% Contourglobal 191.80 -1.03% Capital & Counties Properties 100.90 -0.88% FTSE 350 Crest Nicholson Holdings 254.30 +16.87% Coats Group 60.75 +11.67% Iwg 273.90 +7.50% Network International Holdings 220.20 +6.89% Mitchells & Butlers 163.30 +5.90% Rank Group 84.80 -4.50% Ocado Group 2420.00 -1.59% Gcp Student Living 110.00 -1.26% Serco Group 110.85 -1.20% Associated British Foods 1701.50 -1.19% AIM Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.12 +135.00% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.65 +32.47% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.35 +27.27% XLMedia 31.75 +24.51% Hornby 61.00 +22.00% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Non-standard Finance 3.22 -9.42% Inspired Energy 11.00 -8.33% Overall Market Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.12 +135.00% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.65 +32.47% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.35 +27.27% XLMedia 31.75 +24.51% Hornby 61.00 +22.00% Amigo Holdings 7.12 -17.11% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Non-standard Finance 3.22 -9.42%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
