FTSE 100 Hargreaves Lansdown 1423.75 +5.31% Taylor Wimpey 114.13 +5.09% British Land Company 368.35 +4.88% Fresnillo 1267.75 +4.82% Rsa Insurance Group 447.85 +4.76% Associated British Foods 1702.50 -1.13% Smith (Ds) 290.30 -0.51% Bt Group 101.35 -0.34% Tesco 209.85 -0.26% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8740.00 -0.25% FTSE 250 Crest Nicholson Holdings 256.10 +17.69% Coats Group 60.85 +11.86% Network International Holdings 224.70 +9.08% Iwg 276.10 +8.36% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 904.00 +5.73% Rank Group 85.10 -4.17% Contourglobal 191.60 -1.14% Capital & Counties Properties 100.70 -1.08% Serco Group 111.20 -0.89% Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fun 327.50 -0.76% FTSE 350 Crest Nicholson Holdings 256.10 +17.69% Coats Group 60.85 +11.86% Network International Holdings 224.70 +9.08% Iwg 276.10 +8.36% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 904.00 +5.73% Rank Group 85.10 -4.17% Contourglobal 191.60 -1.14% Associated British Foods 1702.50 -1.13% Capital & Counties Properties 100.70 -1.08% Serco Group 111.20 -0.89% AIM Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.13 +155.00% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.41 +27.69% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.35 +27.27% MobilityOne 11.25 +25.00% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.25 +24.50% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Quadrise Fuels International 2.02 -9.21% Metals Exploration 2.05 -8.89% Overall Market Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.13 +155.00% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.41 +27.69% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.35 +27.27% MobilityOne 11.25 +25.00% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.25 +24.50% Amigo Holdings 6.92 -19.44% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Quadrise Fuels International 2.02 -9.21%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -