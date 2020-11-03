StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1423.75       +5.31%
Taylor Wimpey                            114.13       +5.09%
British Land Company                     368.35       +4.88%
Fresnillo                               1267.75       +4.82%
Rsa Insurance Group                      447.85       +4.76%
Associated British Foods                1702.50       -1.13%
Smith (Ds)                               290.30       -0.51%
Bt Group                                 101.35       -0.34%
Tesco                                    209.85       -0.26%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8740.00       -0.25%

FTSE 250
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 256.10      +17.69%
Coats Group                               60.85      +11.86%
Network International Holdings           224.70       +9.08%
Iwg                                      276.10       +8.36%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      904.00       +5.73%
Rank Group                                85.10       -4.17%
Contourglobal                            191.60       -1.14%
Capital & Counties Properties            100.70       -1.08%
Serco Group                              111.20       -0.89%
Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fun      327.50       -0.76%

FTSE 350
AIM
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.13     +155.00%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.41      +27.69%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.35      +27.27%
MobilityOne                               11.25      +25.00%
Rainbow Rare Earths                        6.25      +24.50%
Zenith Energy                              0.42      -10.53%
Chrysalis Vct                             35.00      -10.26%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47       -9.52%
Quadrise Fuels International               2.02       -9.21%
Metals Exploration                         2.05       -8.89%

Overall Market
