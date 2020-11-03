StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Natwest Group                            127.05       +5.83%
Prudential                              1010.50       +5.50%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1425.75       +5.45%
Taylor Wimpey                            114.10       +5.06%
Rsa Insurance Group                      447.85       +4.76%
Associated British Foods                1696.75       -1.47%
Ocado Group                             2440.50       -0.75%
Tesco                                    209.15       -0.59%
Sainsbury (J)                            206.10       -0.53%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8733.00       -0.33%

FTSE 250
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 252.10      +15.85%
Coats Group                               60.50      +11.21%
Network International Holdings           224.70       +9.08%
Iwg                                      277.70       +8.99%
Ferrexpo                                 205.00       +5.67%
Rank Group                                85.80       -3.38%
Capital & Counties Properties             99.88       -1.89%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1111.00       -1.68%
Pershing Square Holdings                2115.00       -1.17%
Serco Group                              111.00       -1.07%

FTSE 350
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 252.10      +15.85%
Coats Group                               60.50      +11.21%
Network International Holdings           224.70       +9.08%
Iwg                                      277.70       +8.99%
Natwest Group                            127.05       +5.83%
Rank Group                                85.80       -3.38%
Capital & Counties Properties             99.88       -1.89%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1111.00       -1.68%
Paypoint                                 502.00       -1.57%
Associated British Foods                1696.75       -1.47%

AIM
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.12     +130.00%
MobilityOne                               11.75      +30.56%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.41      +27.69%
Rainbow Rare Earths                        6.35      +26.49%
XLMedia                                   31.00      +21.57%
Zenith Energy                              0.42      -10.53%
Chrysalis Vct                             35.00      -10.26%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47       -9.52%
Quadrise Fuels International               2.02       -9.21%
Metals Exploration                         2.05       -8.89%

Overall Market
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.12     +130.00%
MobilityOne                               11.75      +30.56%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.41      +27.69%
Rainbow Rare Earths                        6.35      +26.49%
XLMedia                                   31.00      +21.57%
Amigo Holdings                             6.74      -21.54%
Zenith Energy                              0.42      -10.53%
Chrysalis Vct                             35.00      -10.26%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47       -9.52%
Quadrise Fuels International               2.02       -9.21%