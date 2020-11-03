FTSE 100 Natwest Group 127.05 +5.83% Prudential 1010.50 +5.50% Hargreaves Lansdown 1425.75 +5.45% Taylor Wimpey 114.10 +5.06% Rsa Insurance Group 447.85 +4.76% Associated British Foods 1696.75 -1.47% Ocado Group 2440.50 -0.75% Tesco 209.15 -0.59% Sainsbury (J) 206.10 -0.53% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8733.00 -0.33% FTSE 250 Crest Nicholson Holdings 252.10 +15.85% Coats Group 60.50 +11.21% Network International Holdings 224.70 +9.08% Iwg 277.70 +8.99% Ferrexpo 205.00 +5.67% Rank Group 85.80 -3.38% Capital & Counties Properties 99.88 -1.89% Fisher (James) & Sons 1111.00 -1.68% Pershing Square Holdings 2115.00 -1.17% Serco Group 111.00 -1.07% FTSE 350 Crest Nicholson Holdings 252.10 +15.85% Coats Group 60.50 +11.21% Network International Holdings 224.70 +9.08% Iwg 277.70 +8.99% Natwest Group 127.05 +5.83% Rank Group 85.80 -3.38% Capital & Counties Properties 99.88 -1.89% Fisher (James) & Sons 1111.00 -1.68% Paypoint 502.00 -1.57% Associated British Foods 1696.75 -1.47% AIM Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.12 +130.00% MobilityOne 11.75 +30.56% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.41 +27.69% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.35 +26.49% XLMedia 31.00 +21.57% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Quadrise Fuels International 2.02 -9.21% Metals Exploration 2.05 -8.89% Overall Market Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.12 +130.00% MobilityOne 11.75 +30.56% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.41 +27.69% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.35 +26.49% XLMedia 31.00 +21.57% Amigo Holdings 6.74 -21.54% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Quadrise Fuels International 2.02 -9.21%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
