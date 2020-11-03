FTSE 100 Natwest Group 127.80 +6.46% Taylor Wimpey 115.15 +6.03% British Land Company 369.75 +5.28% Prudential 1006.50 +5.08% Intermediate Capital Group 1231.00 +4.94% Ocado Group 2433.50 -1.04% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8687.00 -0.86% Sainsbury (J) 205.55 -0.80% Bt Group 101.03 -0.66% Tesco 209.05 -0.64% FTSE 250 Crest Nicholson Holdings 252.60 +16.08% Coats Group 60.15 +10.57% Iwg 280.70 +10.16% Network International Holdings 218.90 +6.26% Watches Of Switzerland Group 390.75 +5.61% Fidelity China Special Situations 358.25 -3.44% Rank Group 86.65 -2.42% Capital & Counties Properties 99.53 -2.23% Serco Group 110.30 -1.69% Pz Cussons 232.75 -1.17% FTSE 350 Crest Nicholson Holdings 252.60 +16.08% Coats Group 60.15 +10.57% Iwg 280.70 +10.16% Natwest Group 127.80 +6.46% Network International Holdings 218.90 +6.26% Fidelity China Special Situations 358.25 -3.44% Rank Group 86.65 -2.42% Capital & Counties Properties 99.53 -2.23% Serco Group 110.30 -1.69% Pz Cussons 232.75 -1.17% AIM Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.10 +105.00% MobilityOne 12.00 +33.33% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.30 +25.50% Hornby 60.50 +21.00% Trackwise Designs Ord 4p 285.00 +18.75% Quadrise Fuels International 1.98 -11.01% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Metals Exploration 2.05 -8.89% Overall Market Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.10 +105.00% MobilityOne 12.00 +33.33% Rainbow Rare Earths 6.30 +25.50% Hornby 60.50 +21.00% Trackwise Designs Ord 4p 285.00 +18.75% Amigo Holdings 6.77 -21.19% Quadrise Fuels International 1.98 -11.01% Zenith Energy 0.42 -10.53% Chrysalis Vct 35.00 -10.26% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
