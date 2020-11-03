StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Natwest Group                            127.80       +6.46%
Taylor Wimpey                            115.15       +6.03%
British Land Company                     369.75       +5.28%
Prudential                              1006.50       +5.08%
Intermediate Capital Group              1231.00       +4.94%
Ocado Group                             2433.50       -1.04%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8687.00       -0.86%
Sainsbury (J)                            205.55       -0.80%
Bt Group                                 101.03       -0.66%
Tesco                                    209.05       -0.64%

FTSE 250
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 252.60      +16.08%
Coats Group                               60.15      +10.57%
Iwg                                      280.70      +10.16%
Network International Holdings           218.90       +6.26%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             390.75       +5.61%
Fidelity China Special Situations        358.25       -3.44%
Rank Group                                86.65       -2.42%
Capital & Counties Properties             99.53       -2.23%
Serco Group                              110.30       -1.69%
Pz Cussons                               232.75       -1.17%

AIM
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.10     +105.00%
MobilityOne                               12.00      +33.33%
Rainbow Rare Earths                        6.30      +25.50%
Hornby                                    60.50      +21.00%
Trackwise Designs  Ord 4p                285.00      +18.75%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.98      -11.01%
Zenith Energy                              0.42      -10.53%
Chrysalis Vct                             35.00      -10.26%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47       -9.52%
Metals Exploration                         2.05       -8.89%

