CA
04/11/2020 13:15 Official international reserves
04/11/2020 13:30 International merchandise trade
CN
04/11/2020 03:15 Services PMI
DE
04/11/2020 08:55 Services PMI
ES
04/11/2020 08:00 Unemployment
04/11/2020 08:15 Services PMI
EU
04/11/2020 09:00 Eurozone services PMI
04/11/2020 10:00 PPI
FR
04/11/2020 08:50 Services PMI
IE
04/11/2020 01:01 Services PMI
04/11/2020 11:00 Monthly Unemployment (delayed from Tuesday)
IT
04/11/2020 08:45 Services PMI
UK
04/11/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit services PMI
US
04/11/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
04/11/2020 13:15 ADP national employment report
04/11/2020 13:30 International trade in goods & services
04/11/2020 14:45 Services PMI
04/11/2020 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
04/11/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
