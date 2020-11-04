CH
05/11/2020 06:45 Quarterly consumer sentiment index
DE
05/11/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
05/11/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
EU
05/11/2020 07:00 New passenger car registrations in Europe by fuel type
05/11/2020 10:00 Retail trade
05/11/2020 10:00 Autumn economic forecast
FR
05/11/2020 07:45 Industrial investment survey
IE
05/11/2020 11:00 Industrial production and turnover
05/11/2020 11:00 Live register
JP
05/11/2020 00:30 Japan services PMI
05/11/2020 23:30 Household Spending
UK
05/11/2020 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/11/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit construction PMI
05/11/2020 12:00 BoE Monetary Policy Report
05/11/2020 12:00 BoE interest rate decision
US
05/11/2020 12:30 Challenger job-cut report
05/11/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
05/11/2020 13:30 Preliminary productivity & costs
05/11/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
05/11/2020 17:00 Monthly retail chain store sales index
05/11/2020 19:00 Fed interest rate decision
