Interim Result
04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
Final Result
04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
AGM / EGM
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
04/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
04/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
04/11/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
04/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
04/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
Trading Statement
04/11/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
Ex-Dividend
04/11/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com