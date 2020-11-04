StockMarketWire.com - Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa reported a third quarter performance ahead of internal expectations with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €390 million.
For the nine months to 30 September the company delivered EBITDA of €1.13 billion at an EBITDA margin of 17.8%. The company said it was still on track to deliver full year earnings in a range of €1.46 billion to €1.48 billion.
The company announced a quarterly dividend of 27.9 cent per share putting it in line with 'the dividend payment cycles of previous years' according to CEO Tony Smurfit
He added: 'We are increasingly excited by our future prospects and the structural growth drivers of our business including e‑commerce and sustainable packaging as well as our innovative ability to capitalise on these opportunities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: