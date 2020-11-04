StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity services provider ECSC said third-quarter revenue had exceeded the average quarterly revenue for 2019.
For the four months since the interim period end of June 2020, its managed detection and response recurring revenue was up 22% compared with Q3 2019, and adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, profit exceeded £50,000 per month.
The company recruited 16 new, taking the total to 136 partners since the programme was launched in January 2019, generating 14 new sales opportunities in Q3.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
