Digital clinical decision support company DXS International said revenue was 'holding up well' since the last update in April, and were marginally ahead on the prior-year period.

The company said it had maintained a healthy balance sheet with approximately £1 million in cash and continued to trade profitably.

Still, the impact of the virus continues to be felt in its attempts to gain NHS approvals for its new solutions due to delays in NHS accreditation processes, namely for its expertCare and myvytalCare products.


