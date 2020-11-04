StockMarketWire.com - Medical services company IQ-AI said the US Food and Drug Administration had granted market clearance for the liver surface nodularity software application.
Now that the FDA had granted market clearance, IQ-AI's subsidiary, Imaging Biometrics and AI Metrics, owners of the liver surface nodularity software application, would begin to actively market and sell the software in the US, the company said.
The CE mark for European distribution and commercialisation wasexpected later this quarter.
Imaging Biometrics had global rights to manufacture, market, and distribute the software platform.
At 8:00am: [LON:IQAI] share price was +0.6p at 5.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: