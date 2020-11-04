StockMarketWire.com - Plastics products maker Coral Products said Tatra Rotalac, a subsidiary of the group, had been awarded the three-year renewal on a supply contract with a major international telecommunications group.
As is standard in this type of contract, it does not guarantee any sales volumes, however the company anticipated, based on historic volumes under the existing arrangements, that aggregate turnover of circa £9m would be achieved during the 3-year supply contract to November 2024.
The previous renewal of this contract was won on 16 January 2018.
At 8:03am: [LON:CRU] Coral Products PLC share price was +0.13p at 4.88p
