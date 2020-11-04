StockMarketWire.com - Flexible workspace industry software provider essensys said it had appointed Jeremy Bernard as chief executive of its North American business, starting immediately.
Bernard would 'spearhead the scale up of essensys' North American business, bringing extensive and unique experience in delivering flexible office solutions, managing real estate portfolios and scaling property technology businesses,' the company said.
At 8:14am: [LON:ESYS] share price was 0p at 130p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
