StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Falcon Oil & Gas said operations had resumed at its Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
Flow back operations recommenced in late October, with the well currently flowing back at a rate of approximately 500 barrels per day with minor gas breakthroughs observed to date, the company said.
'Following a short initial flow back of hydraulic fracture stimulation fluid to surface the well was subsequently shut in and production tubing was successfully installed and tested,' it added.
At 8:29am: [LON:FOG] Falcon Oil Gas share price was 0p at 9.95p
