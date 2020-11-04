StockMarketWire.com - Final assay results have been received for the first 580 metres of the first drill hole at SolGold's Porvenir project with the company pointing to 'highly encouraging results'.
The drill hole returned 570 metres at 0.69% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au) from 10 metres to 580 metres at a cut-off grade of 0.20% CuEq (open at depth).
Assay results from 580 metres to end of hole at 909.3 metres remain pending.
Commenting on the assay results, Nick Mather, CEO of SolGold, said: 'The assay results so far for the first hole at Porvenir are highly encouraging, indicating a large and complex mineralising copper gold porphyry system. In comparison to the first hole at Alpala, the Cacharposa target at Porvenir presents longer and better results, an excellent start to the Porvenir campaign.'
At 9:39am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was +0.03p at 31.63p
