StockMarketWire.com - Midlands-focused real estate investment trust Real Estate Investors updated on rent collection.
Updated rent collection for the March quarter (March to June) is now 93.44% (adjusted for monthly and deferred agreements) up from 90.7% reported on 21 September, 90.16% reported on 15 July and 81% reported on 15 June.
June quarter (June to September) rent collection has now risen to 90.23% (adjusted for monthly and deferred agreements), up from 86.9% reported on 21 September and 81.94% reported on 15 July.
September quarter (September to December) rent collection is currently 89.92% (adjusted for monthly and deferred agreements).
Paul Bassi, Chief Executive, commented: 'Management's experience and proactive approach to asset management and the ongoing strategy to operate a diversified portfolio has supported our robust levels of occupancy and rent collection.'
At 9:47am: [LON:RLE] Real Estate Investors PLC share price was 0p at 28.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: