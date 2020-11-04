StockMarketWire.com - Inspirit Energy said it was in talks over possible collaboration with an engineering company with expertise in advanced gasification.
The collaboration would allow Inspiri the opportunity to participate in district heating, waste-to-energy and other energy infrastructure projects using the partner's gasification technology.
At 9:53am: [LON:INSP] Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc share price was +0.04p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: