StockMarketWire.com - Inspirit Energy said it was in talks over possible collaboration with an engineering company with expertise in advanced gasification.

The collaboration would allow Inspiri the opportunity to participate in district heating, waste-to-energy and other energy infrastructure projects using the partner's gasification technology.


At 9:53am: [LON:INSP] Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc share price was +0.04p at 0.17p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com