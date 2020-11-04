StockMarketWire.com - Tern the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things, has invested £860,000 for a 23.4% holding in Talking Medicines.
Tern is the lead investor in this syndicated funding round of an aggregate of £1.1 million alongside the Scottish Investment Bank, Scottish Enterprise's investment arm, who is following its initial investment.
Talking Medicines, based in Glasgow and London, uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to provide pharmaceutical companies with real-time data intelligence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
