StockMarketWire.com - Coca-Cola European Partners said it completed its due diligence and entered into a binding scheme implementation deed to acquire Coca-Cola Amatil.
Under the terms of the deal, the company would offer to acquire 69.2% of the entire existing issued share capital of CCL, which is held by shareholders other than the Coca-Cola Company for $12.75 per share in cash.
Coca-Cola European Partners also entered into a deal with Coca-cola to acquire the remaining 30.8% stake, which was conditional upon the implementation of the scheme.
CCL had reaffirmed that they intend to unanimously recommend the scheme to independent shareholders.
Under the co-operation and sale deed, Coca-Cola will be entitled to receive A$9.57 per share in cash for part of their shareholding, which comprises 10.8% of CCL's Amatil shares. CCEP will acquire all of KO's remaining 20% shareholding in CCL for A$10.75 per share,
At 10:04am: [LON:CCEP] share price was -0.15p at 30.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: