StockMarketWire.com - Premier Foods has confirmed it is in talks concerning a sale of its 49% stake in Hovis Holdings.
The FTSE 250 firm has responded to media reports and a statement from Newlat Foods, with the Italian company confirming it is interested in making a bid.
However the group has commented there can be no certainty that any transaction will conclude.
Premier Foods will provide an update in due course as appropriate.
At 1:59pm: [LON:PFD] Premier Foods PLC share price was +5.5p at 103.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
