StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Derwent London said total rent collection for the September quarter day improved following the previous update in October.
Rent collection was 86% compared with 80% when last reported on 13 October, and office rent collection improved to 89% from 83%.
'As we enter a second national lockdown in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to work closely with our occupiers, business partners and communities,' the company said.
'The significant operational progress made in the third quarter and the Group's strong financial position give us the confidence to commit to our next major development at 19-35 Baker Street,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
