StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust LXi REIT said it had exchanged contracts to unconditionally sell its BCA facility in Corby for £68 million to a UK pension fund.
The sale price represented an 11% premium to the latest book value of £61 million on 31 March 2020 and generated a geared 14% per annum return.
The exit yield was 4.45%, and the sale was expected to be completed on 30 November 2020.
At 9:05am: [LON:LXI] Lxi Reit PLC share price was +2.2p at 115.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
