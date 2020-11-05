StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions said it had won four new contract for its Celebrus family of products, which would add about £5.5 million to revenue in the current financial year.
'These wins evidence the strength of the pipeline of business opportunities with new and existing clients alike that is underpinning the board's confidence in delivering a strong second half of the year,' the company said.
The company two contract extensions for its celebrus customer data management platform. The company won a new contract and an extensiosn in its Celebrus customer data platform.
At 9:52am: (LON:D4T4) D4T4 Solutions Plc share price was +20p at 214p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
