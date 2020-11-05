StockMarketWire.com - Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean restaurants operator Comptoir said it would shut its venues until further notice following the new government guidelines which came into effect on 5 November.
'All appropriate measures are in place to reduce the financial impact of the closure on the Group, including the reduction of operating costs and accessing government support schemes where available,' it added.
At 9:54am: [LON:COM] Comptoir Group Plc share price was 0p at 2.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: