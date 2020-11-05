StockMarketWire.com - Long-term savings provider Hansard Global reported a rise in assets under administration despite a decline in new business wins in the first quarter of the year.
Assets under administration were £1.1 billion, up 1.8% from 30 June 2020, as new business for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 was £34.2m fell 4.5% quarter-on-quarter.
'The first quarter of our 2021 financial year has been in-line with our general experience to-date of the Covid-19 environment. Sales activity remains challenging, but we continue to deploy and utilise our technology and customer service strengths in ways to assist our brokers and clients wherever possible,' the company said.
'We continue to invest for the future through the on-going development of our Japanese proposition and the upgrade of our systems environment. The launch of our Japanese proposition with our first distribution partner is targeted for Spring 2021,' it added.
At 9:59am: [LON:HSD] Hansard Global PLC share price was +1.2p at 32.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: