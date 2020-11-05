StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines has announced it will hold its AGM on November 30 2020.
The company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, will hold its virtual AGM from its head office in Canberra, Australia at 5pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time.
Shareholders may choose to participate online. The notice of the AGM will be mailed to shareholders on 5 November 2020.
At 10:09am: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Ltd share price was 0p at 4.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
