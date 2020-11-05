StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Panthera Resources has announced that its annual accounts for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 were passed at its adjourned AGM today.
The directors' report and auditor's report on those accounts were also passed at the meeting.
The AGM was due to be held on 30 September but was adjourned to allow the company annual accounts to be with shareholders for the required minimum of 21 days prior to their consideration at a general meeting.
At 1:15pm: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 10.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: