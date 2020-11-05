StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion group Boohoo has announced that options over more than 14,757,805 of ordinary shares were granted to 530 of its employees on 3 November.
The shares, which equate to 1.17% of the current issued share capital, were pursuant to the company's Employee Share Option Plan.
The options have a vesting period of three years, a total exercise period of 10 years and an exercise price of 272.95p per share, which was the closing price of Boohoo shares on 2 November 2020. At 1:30pm: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was +0.1p at 281p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
