StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Autolus Therapeutics has reported a $37.3 million net income loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in its third quarter financial results.
The loss was higher compared to $27.2 million for the third quarter in 2019, but the company said it has sufficient cash to fund operations into 2022.
Autolus, which is a portfolio firm of FTSE 250 healthcare company Syncona, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It saw its research expenses increase by $8.4 million to $33.5 million in the third quarter compared to the same period in the previous year.
Its cash and equivalents as of at September 30 2020 totalled $177.7 million compared with $212.0 million at June 30, 2020. The basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share for the third quarter 2020 totalled $0.72 compared to a loss of $0.61 for the same period in 2019.
At 2:33pm: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Limited share price was +3.5p at 249.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
