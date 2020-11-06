CH
09/11/2020 06:45 Unemployment
CN
10/11/2020 03:00 consumer and produce price indices
DE
09/11/2020 07:00 Foreign trade
10/11/2020 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
FR
10/11/2020 06:30 unemployment
10/11/2020 07:45 industrial production index
IT
10/11/2020 09:00 industrial production
JP
08/11/2020 23:50 Provisional trade statistics
09/11/2020 05:00 Indexes of business conditions
09/11/2020 23:50 bank lending
09/11/2020 23:50 balance of payments
09/11/2020 23:50 international transactions in securities
10/11/2020 04:30 corporate Insolvencies
11/11/2020 06:00 Preliminary machine tool orders
UK
10/11/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
10/11/2020 07:00 employment and average earnings
US
09/11/2020 15:00 Employment trends index
10/11/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
10/11/2020 15:00 job openings and labor turnover survey
10/11/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP economic optimism index
11/11/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
11/11/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com