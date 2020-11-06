CA
06/11/2020 13:30 Labour force survey
06/11/2020 15:00 Ivey PMI
DE
06/11/2020 07:00 Industrial production index
ES
06/11/2020 08:00 Industrial production
FR
06/11/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation
06/11/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
06/11/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
IE
06/11/2020 11:00 Live register
IT
06/11/2020 09:00 Retail sales
UK
06/11/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak footfall monitor
06/11/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index
US
06/11/2020 13:30 Monthly jobs report, including nonfarm payrolls
06/11/2020 15:00 Monthly wholesale trade
06/11/2020 20:00 Consumer credit
