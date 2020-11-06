StockMarketWire.com - British video game company Codemasters confirmed the release of its racing game DIRT 5 for the PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and PC.
The game will also be released on the next generation of consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, which are launching on 10 November 2020 and from 12 November 2020 respectively. A Google Stadia version is also expected to launch in early 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
