StockMarketWire.com - Pershing Square Holdings has confirmed the next quarterly dividend of $0.10 per public share to be paid on December 18.
A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to management shares and the special voting share, based on their respective net asset values per share, according to the statement.
Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme.
The company also announced that the 2021 quarterly dividends will be paid on March 19, June 18, September 17 and December 17.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
