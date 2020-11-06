StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it had invested about £20m in Gen II Fund Services, a private equity fund administrator.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed and closing of the transaction was conditional on customary anti-trust and regulatory approvals, the company said.
The investment will reduce HGT's outstanding commitments to invest in Hg transactions to approximately £663 million, it added.
The Gen II Fund is a pure-play provider of alternative asset fund administration services.
In a separate announcement, the company said it had agreed the sale of Eucon Group to VHV Group, a leading German insurance group.
The terms of the transaction, expected to be close later this year, were not disclosed.
Eucon is a provider of information and data-based systems for efficient product management in the automotive aftermarket. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
