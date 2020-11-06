StockMarketWire.com - Medical diagnostics company Omega Diagnostics has allotted 275,865 of new shares at 4p each following the exercise of share options under the company's Sharesave scheme by certain option holders.
An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange and it is expected that trading on AIM will commence at 8.00 am on 12 November 2020.
After admission, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 179,504,189 and the total number of voting rights will therefore be 179,504,189.
At 9:30am: [LON:ODX] Omega Diagnostics Group PLC share price was +3p at 76p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
