StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant group Tasty is continuing consensual negotiations with landlords and other creditors in respect of outstanding rents after successful achieving rent reductions and lease concessions on a number of sites.
The company expects this process to be completed by the end of November.
Tasty has had to close its restaurants due to the UK's second lockdown which lasts until December, but in the meantime the company is offering takeaway and delivery services.
The company will again be relying on government support for employees' pay and VAT and business rate holidays.
At 9:37am: [LON:TAST] Tasty PLC share price was -0.1p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
