StockMarketWire.com - Artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company Renalytix has announced it has appointed Investec Bank as joint corporate broker, with immediate effect.
Investec will work alongside its existing nominated adviser and joint broker, Stifel.
Renalytix is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease - one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally.
At 9:42am: [LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was 0p at 505p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: