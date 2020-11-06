StockMarketWire.com - Mercia Asset Management will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 on Tuesday 1 December 2020.
An analyst webcast will be given at 9.30am by Dr Mark Payton, chief executive officer, Martin Glanfield, chief financial officer, and Julian Viggars, chief investment officer, on the day. Analysts wishing to register should contact mercia@fticonsulting.com.
Mercia also provide a live presentation and Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform at 3.00pm on the same day. Registration details will be provided nearer the announcement date.
At 9:46am: [LON:MERC] Mercia Technologies Plc share price was 0p at 19.2p
