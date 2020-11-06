StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aviva                                    279.30       +2.72%
Burberry Group                          1474.25       +2.09%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               163.98       +1.38%
Antofagasta                             1053.25       +1.32%
Standard Chartered                       371.40       +1.28%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      71.23       -4.41%
Melrose Industries                       125.70       -2.78%
Auto Trader Group                        584.40       -2.73%
Aveva Group                             4051.00       -2.67%
Homeserve                               1217.00       -2.64%

FTSE 250
Rank Group                                91.45       +5.97%
Hiscox                                   932.90       +4.21%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       64.55       +4.11%
Sabre Insurance Group                    243.25       +3.51%
Ti Fluid Systems                         218.25       +3.00%
Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investmen      120.54      -90.00%
Fisher (James) & Sons                    879.00      -18.61%
Network International Holdings           209.00       -3.95%
Easyjet                                  526.00       -3.84%
Capita                                    23.94       -3.74%

FTSE 350
Hammerson                                 17.55       -6.55%
Equiniti Group                            99.20       -4.25%

AIM
Overall Market
Urban & Civic                            346.50      +64.22%
Mila Resources                             2.25      +36.36%
Clear Leisure                              0.27      +31.71%
Sportech                                  27.30      +31.57%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 22.00      +29.41%
