FTSE 100 Aviva 279.30 +2.72% Burberry Group 1474.25 +2.09% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 163.98 +1.38% Antofagasta 1053.25 +1.32% Standard Chartered 371.40 +1.28% Rolls-Royce Holdings 71.23 -4.41% Melrose Industries 125.70 -2.78% Auto Trader Group 584.40 -2.73% Aveva Group 4051.00 -2.67% Homeserve 1217.00 -2.64% FTSE 250 Rank Group 91.45 +5.97% Hiscox 932.90 +4.21% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 64.55 +4.11% Sabre Insurance Group 243.25 +3.51% Ti Fluid Systems 218.25 +3.00% Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investmen 120.54 -90.00% Fisher (James) & Sons 879.00 -18.61% Network International Holdings 209.00 -3.95% Easyjet 526.00 -3.84% Capita 23.94 -3.74% FTSE 350 Rank Group 91.45 +5.97% Hiscox 932.90 +4.21% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 64.55 +4.11% Sabre Insurance Group 243.25 +3.51% Ti Fluid Systems 218.25 +3.00% Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investmen 120.54 -90.00% Fisher (James) & Sons 879.00 -18.61% Hammerson 17.55 -6.55% Rolls-Royce Holdings 71.23 -4.41% Equiniti Group 99.20 -4.25% AIM Mila Resources 2.25 +36.36% Clear Leisure 0.27 +31.71% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 22.00 +29.41% Strategic Minerals 0.45 +28.57% Bezant Resources 0.34 +19.64% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.82 -23.26% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 2.25 -15.09% Tern 9.75 -13.33% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.45 -11.54% Beowulf Mining 4.88 -11.27% Overall Market Urban & Civic 346.50 +64.22% Mila Resources 2.25 +36.36% Clear Leisure 0.27 +31.71% Sportech 27.30 +31.57% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 22.00 +29.41% Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investmen 120.54 -90.00% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.82 -23.26% Fisher (James) & Sons 879.00 -18.61% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 2.25 -15.09% Tern 9.75 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
