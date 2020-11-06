StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory protection equipment manufacturer Avon Rubber will publish its preliminary results for the year ended 30 September 2020 on 2 December 2020 rather than 18 November because of the tougher Covid-19 restrictions.
In a statement, the company said the change has been made to provide sufficient time to prepare and audit the results, given the practical challenges of remote working and measures being taken to protect the health, safety and well-being of its employees. Also, it said there are additional audit requirements arising from the Helmets & Armor acquisition and the milkrite | InterPuls divestment.
There will be a webcast and conference call for analysts and institutional investors on the morning of the results on 2 December 2020.
At 1:36pm: [LON:AVON] Avon Rubber PLC share price was -67.5p at 4172.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: