StockMarketWire.com - A number of resolutions were passed at Redrow's AGM today including the 2020 directors' and auditors' reports and financial statements, which received a 99.9% vote in favour while the directors' remuneration policy received 95.3%.
The majority of shareholders also voted to reappoint John Tutte, Matthew Pratt, Barbara Richmond, Nick Hewson, Sir Michael Lyons, and Nicky Dulieu.
Other policies passed were: to authorise the company to make market purchase of its own shares (99.78% vote); to authorise the Directors to fix the auditors fees (99.87%); re-appoint KPMG as auditors (99.98%); and to approve the Directors' remuneration report (99.19%).
Shareholder also voted in favour of approving the calling of general meetings on 14 days' notice (98.46% in favour), to give the directors authority to allot shares in the Company (97.66%), to disapply pre-emption rights (general power) which had a 99.86% vote in favour, and to disapply pre-emption rights (additional power for financing specific transactions) which was voted for by 99.78% of shareholders.
The AGM was held earlier today at Redrow House, St. David's Park, Ewloe, Flintshire CH5 3RX.
The current issued share capital of the Company is 352,190,420 ordinary shares and shareholders are entitled to one vote per share held.
At 1:55pm: [LON:RDW] Redrow PLC share price was +11p at 451.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: