StockMarketWire.com - Byotrol's AGM is to be held at the offices at 11.00 am on 13 November 2020 at the offices of finnCap at 1 Bartholomew Close, London EC1A 7BL.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the AGM is being held as a closed meeting, so shareholders will not be able to attend and vote in person.
The Board advised shareholders to vote by proxy, appointing the chairman of the meeting, in accordance with the notice of the AGM. The Board requested questions to be submitted in advance, before 5pm (GMT) on Thursday 12 November 2020. Questions should be sent to investorrelations@byotrol.com , with the word "AGM" in the title.
Questions will be considered by the Board and responses provided where practical via the company website. In accordance with normal practice, the results of the AGM will be issued in a regulatory news announcement and posted on the company's website.
At 2:28pm: [LON:BYOT] Byotrol PLC share price was 0p at 7.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: