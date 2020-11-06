StockMarketWire.com - Games Workshop's profits before tax for the six months to 29 November 2020 are estimated to be no less than £80 million, after trading has surpassed the board's expectations.
Its profits before tax in the same six-month period in 2019 were £58.6 million.
The company said in the trading statement that the projected increase in profits has been driven by healthy growth in the online and trade channels.
Its retail channel is still recovering from the Covid-19 closures both currently (170 stores) as well as earlier in 2020. The factory and warehouses are still in operation under Covid secure measures.
However, the board acknowledges that it is still early in the financial year and a further update will be given as appropriate.
At 2:48pm: [LON:GAW] Games Workshop Group PLC share price was +425p at 11275p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
